Flight restrictions in Lee County ahead of VIP arrival 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:23s - Published Flight restrictions in Lee County ahead of VIP arrival The FAA is employing temporary flight restrictions in Fort Myers and Sanibel on Thursday due to “VIP Movement”. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Flight restrictions in Lee County ahead of VIP arrival CORNER TO UPDATE YOU ONLINE ANDON AIR, WHEN WE KNOW MORE.THERE WILL BE FLIGHTRESTRICTIONS TODAY, AT SOUTHWESTFLORIDA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT,BEGINNING AT NOON.THAT MEANS NO ONE CAN FLY OVERTHE AREA.THAT USUALLY MEANS, SOMEONE WITHA HIGH PROFILE, LIKE TPRESIDENT OR THE VICE PRESIDENT,IS MAKING A VISIT.AND WE KNOW, VICE PRESIDENT MIKEPENCE AND HIS FAMILY HAVE COMETO SANIBEL SEVERAL TIMES IN





You Might Like

Tweets about this