Flight restrictions in Lee County ahead of VIP arrival

Flight restrictions in Lee County ahead of VIP arrival

Flight restrictions in Lee County ahead of VIP arrival

The FAA is employing temporary flight restrictions in Fort Myers and Sanibel on Thursday due to “VIP Movement”.
Flight restrictions in Lee County ahead of VIP arrival

CORNER TO UPDATE YOU ONLINE ANDON AIR, WHEN WE KNOW MORE.THERE WILL BE FLIGHTRESTRICTIONS TODAY, AT SOUTHWESTFLORIDA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT,BEGINNING AT NOON.THAT MEANS NO ONE CAN FLY OVERTHE AREA.THAT USUALLY MEANS, SOMEONE WITHA HIGH PROFILE, LIKE TPRESIDENT OR THE VICE PRESIDENT,IS MAKING A VISIT.AND WE KNOW, VICE PRESIDENT MIKEPENCE AND HIS FAMILY HAVE COMETO SANIBEL SEVERAL TIMES IN




