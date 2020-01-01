Global  

Fatal New Year's day crash

Fatal New Year's day crashPolice say a man was speeding when he crashed Wednesday afternoon.
New this new this morning - a bridgeport, illinois man is dead after a new year's day crash.

It happened crash.

It happened around 3:30 yesterday afternoon in lawrence county.

Police were called to "county road 1800 north"... jus north of lawrenceville.

Police say "aaron ericksen the third" was speeding west.

That's when his car left the road... and rolled several times... into a wooded area.

Police say ericksen was not wearing a seatbelt.

He died at the scene.

Meanwhile... a passenger... a 17-year-old girl from vincennes... was taken to good samaritan hospital in vincennes.

Her



