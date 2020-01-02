Urvashi Rautela reacts to rumoured ex Hardik Pandaya's engagement news 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:06s - Published Urvashi Rautela reacts to rumoured ex Hardik Pandaya's engagement news India all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently surprised everyone by getting engaged to Serbian actress-dancer Natasa Stankovic