Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Trump Re-Election Raises Close To $50-Million

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Trump Re-Election Raises Close To $50-Million

Trump Re-Election Raises Close To $50-Million

Donald Trump’s re-election campaign raised $46 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

That's a major haul, dwarfing his Democratic competitors.

Reuters reports the fund raising was boosted by the Democrats’ impeachment bid.

The Trump campaign begins the 2020 re-election year with cash on hand of $102.7 million.

The amount raised by the RNC for the fourth quarter of 2019 is expected to be released soon.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump campaign says it raised $46 million in 4th quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign said Thursday that it raised $46 million in...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsReutersUSATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Trump Re-Election Raises Close To $50-Million: https://t.co/czprz8jJO2 #DonaldTrump 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump re-election raises close to $50-million [Video]Trump re-election raises close to $50-million

Donald Trump’s re-election campaign raised $46 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Epoch Times Hired Vietnamese To Push Fake Pro-Trump Social Media Accounts [Video]Epoch Times Hired Vietnamese To Push Fake Pro-Trump Social Media Accounts

Business Insider reports Facebook and Twitter have dismantled thousands of accounts and pages. The accounts and pages were part of a global network seeking to promote President Donald Trump. The 600..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.