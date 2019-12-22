Trump Re-Election Raises Close To $50-Million

Donald Trump’s re-election campaign raised $46 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

That's a major haul, dwarfing his Democratic competitors.

Reuters reports the fund raising was boosted by the Democrats’ impeachment bid.

The Trump campaign begins the 2020 re-election year with cash on hand of $102.7 million.

The amount raised by the RNC for the fourth quarter of 2019 is expected to be released soon.