Kohli congratulates Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic on engagement 'surprise'

Kohli congratulates Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic on engagement 'surprise'

Kohli congratulates Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic on engagement 'surprise'

Cricketer Hardik Pandya stumped everyone by announcing his engagement with actor Natasa Stankovic on the first day of 2020.

The couple got engaged in Dubai and were seen taking a ferry ride along with close friends.
