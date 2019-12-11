Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Hollywood vs. Trump

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:29s - Published < > Embed
Hollywood vs. Trump

Hollywood vs. Trump

Ron Howard tweeted why he thinks so much of Hollywood is against President Donald Trump.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

2walt2

high hook RT @macgeek1969: @RealRonHoward Question: why is the smallest of achievements heralded as better than the second coming of Jesus when it co… 3 seconds ago

sergeant_grumpy

Sergeant Grumpy @hwinkler4real If the Democrats and Hollywood elites will face the facts that Trump IS THE President and he IS maki… https://t.co/9cs5DHoRqT 6 seconds ago

bzwatching

bzwatching RT @ps9714: Filmmaker Ron Howard Reveals What Hollywood Really Thinks About Trump The Oscar-winning director slams the president as a "sel… 9 seconds ago

katonemodia

Bill Cipher RT @sdr_medco: Trump supporters are real hypocrites. They are criticizing Ron Howard & calling him Opie due to some TRUE comments Ron Howa… 18 seconds ago

caligma69

Anna Banana ❤️💃🏻🇺🇸🌈 RT @acowan25: @lindarchilders Strange how Trump supporters forget that some of his supporters are from Hollywood. Jon Voight, Roseanne Barr… 19 seconds ago

blessedtoexcel

Blessedtoexcel RT @paul_furber: Tell us about how you get roles in Hollywood Ron. You know, the hotel room with the four big guys and it's all on tape and… 23 seconds ago

Lynx62

Lynx62⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @watspn1013: Hollyweird rings in New Year HATING on their President Trump—TDS flourishes there. The usual old & overpaid entertainers w… 26 seconds ago

Leonard_210

Leonard 🇺🇸 American RT @horsesandhounds: @LATiffani1 Hollywood has no idea how many suffered during the 8 years of Obama...losing their jobs,homes,cars, busin… 38 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah Weigh In on Trump's Reaction to Impeachment Vote | THR News [Video]Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah Weigh In on Trump's Reaction to Impeachment Vote | THR News

Following the U.S. House of Representatives' vote to impeach President Trump on Wednesday, which saw him formally charged on two articles of impeachment, late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and Trevor..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 03:54Published

Thanos Creator Jim Starlin Not Amused by Trump Campaign's 'Avengers' Ad | THR News [Video]Thanos Creator Jim Starlin Not Amused by Trump Campaign's 'Avengers' Ad | THR News

Thanos Creator Jim Starlin Not Amused by Trump Campaign's 'Avengers' Ad | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.