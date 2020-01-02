Watch General Fling Ringing Cell Phone During Live TV Interview 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:39s - Published Watch General Fling Ringing Cell Phone During Live TV Interview It can be a nightmare for on-air talent and crew; a cell phone ringing during live TV. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this