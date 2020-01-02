Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Tourists leave south coast area of New South Wales as state of emergency declared

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
Tourists leave south coast area of New South Wales as state of emergency declared

Tourists leave south coast area of New South Wales as state of emergency declared

Tourists were seen leaving the town of Batemans Bay on the south coast of New South Wales on Thursday (January 2).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tourists leave south coast area of New South Wales as state of emergency declared

Tourists were seen leaving the town of Batemans Bay on the south coast of New South Wales on Thursday (January 2).

New South Wales on Wednesday (December 1) declared a state of emergency and told tourists to leave the state's southern coast.

The state of emergency would allow officials to forcibly evacuate people.



Recent related news from verified sources

Australia to launch forced evacuations due to fires

Thousands of tourists were told to leave fire zones on Australia's east coast as rescuers braced for...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •SifyIndiaTimes


Fires Prompt New South Wales To Declare Another State Of Emergency

Fires Prompt New South Wales To Declare Another State Of EmergencyWatch VideoGovernment officials in New South Wales have declared another state of emergency in...
Newsy - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

jedichaz

CHAZERAND Patrice RT @DrDavidHulme: NSW fires live: RFS warns south coast tourists to leave as Victoria bushfires continue – latest https://t.co/zchDjEvmgM h… 20 seconds ago

sequencers

Will I Am RT @IntelOperator: Thousands of tourists were told to leave fire zones on Australia's east coast as rescuers braced for a new heat wave.… 15 minutes ago

HeadlinesCenter

Headlines Center Australia to launch forced evacuations due to fires: Thousands of tourists were told to leave fire zones on Austral… https://t.co/VroW7XwjeN 1 hour ago

DrDavidHulme

David Hulme NSW fires live: RFS warns south coast tourists to leave as Victoria bushfires continue – latest… https://t.co/y68nBOM89L 2 hours ago

kuukkeli5

Kuukkeli5 RT @odensoren: State of Disaster declared in Victoria, State of Emergency in NSW Thousands stranded along NSW South Coast, tourists told t… 2 hours ago

odensoren

ODENSOREN State of Disaster declared in Victoria, State of Emergency in NSW Thousands stranded along NSW South Coast, touris… https://t.co/t10GEV6tg4 3 hours ago

jilltomlinson

Dr Jill Tomlinson RT @primroseriordan: Also: "Milton residents along the Princes Highway, including the hospital oncology unit, report still not having water… 3 hours ago

freeradionews

Free Radio News Australian authorities fighting #bushfires in New South Wales have ordered tourists to leave a 155-mile zone along… https://t.co/Rd8JxF0Fdj 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

People Flee as Wildfire Spreads Threateningly Towards Them [Video]People Flee as Wildfire Spreads Threateningly Towards Them

At an intersection in New South Wales, Australia, few fire spotting officials noticed they were about to be overrun by the spreading wildfire. They could see flames erupting dangerously in the sky...

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:22Published

Convoy of fire engines drive through smoke filled highway to deliver supplies in New South Wales [Video]Convoy of fire engines drive through smoke filled highway to deliver supplies in New South Wales

As fires continue raging in New South Wales a convoy of fire engines was sent to resupply an electricity system in the Batemans Bay area on January 2. Footage shows the convoy of vehicles on a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.