Chinese park ranger prepares New Year's feast for monkeys at preserve

A forest ranger and some volunteers prepared a feast for the monkeys at a nature reserve on News Year's Day in central China.
The video, shot in the city of Jiyuan in Henan Province on January 1, shows peanuts, apples, bananas and other treats being used to form a 12-metre-wide feast for the macaques in the area.

The food was arranged to spell "Not one less" in Chinese characters as well as "2020" in numbers.

According to the forest ranger Mr. Kuang, "Not one less" is an expression best wishes from him to the macaques.

He hoped that all the monkey babies can grow up healthily.




