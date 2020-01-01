Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Netanyahu Requests Immunity From Prosecution Ahead Of Election

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:31s - Published < > Embed
Netanyahu Requests Immunity From Prosecution Ahead Of Election

Netanyahu Requests Immunity From Prosecution Ahead Of Election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is denying wrongdoing in corruption cases and is asking Parliament to grant him immunity.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Netanyahu requests immunity from prosecution

Israel prime minister appeals to nation on TV over corruption charges
FT.com - Published

Netanyahu to officially request immunity from prosecution in three criminal cases

Knesset committee that must discuss the request hasn't been appointed due to Israel's election...
Haaretz - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

willapercy

willa percy Netanyahu requests immunity from prosecution in three criminal cases - Israel Election 2020 -… https://t.co/EaMqqdGGLw 51 minutes ago

TOEACHHISPHONE

TOEACHHISPHONE RT @Newsy: Netanyahu was formally indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust last month. https://t.co/B3BmdPdxoK 1 hour ago

MaddFan1

Jen Giacone RT @DanielEstrin: "Immunity is kosher, but stinks." -- conservative Israeli columnist @BDYemini on Netanyahu's request for immunity from… 1 hour ago

1Krohmer13

Michael W. Krohmer Netanyahu requests immunity from prosecution https://t.co/bE0u4JjYAb 2 hours ago

Newsy

Newsy Netanyahu was formally indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust last month. https://t.co/B3BmdPdxoK 2 hours ago

DanielEstrin

Daniel Estrin "Immunity is kosher, but stinks." -- conservative Israeli columnist @BDYemini on Netanyahu's request for immunity… https://t.co/iDdMuHbaq8 2 hours ago

radiodewey

Dewey Moede Netanyahu Requests Immunity from Prosecution https://t.co/xMjC9MioTW https://t.co/PLDoJPj5RK 2 hours ago

daryllawson

daryl lawson Netanyahu requests immunity from prosecution in three criminal cases https://t.co/23azHLwBxf 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Netanyahu Kicks Off 2020 With Request For Immunity From Knesset [Video]Netanyahu Kicks Off 2020 With Request For Immunity From Knesset

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested immunity from prosecution in three corruption cases. CNN reports Netanyahu faces indictment on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.