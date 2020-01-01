Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

First 2020 Baby in St. Joseph (1-1-20)

Video Credit: KQTV - Published < > Embed
First 2020 Baby in St. Joseph (1-1-20)First 2020 Baby in St. Joseph (1-1-20)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

First 2020 Baby in St. Joseph (1-1-20)

Turn the calendar over to january and it symbolizes a new beginning and the start of a new year.

However, for one st.

Joseph family, it has even extra meaning as they'll have a new baby as a part of their 2020.

Meet malakai sebastian ingargiola.the newborn son of miranda sisk and giuseppe ingargiola entered the world at 12 minutes past noon on wednesday, january first, making him the first baby of the year born at mosaic life care.and the first baby of the 2020s "i was so excited about this decade part.

There's a difference about him being the first baby of the new year, but the new decade?

It's crazy."malakai will have an older brother waiting for him at home, but dad says having a little baby in the house will be a new challenge."with a new born experience it's going to be pretty new to me.

But i've got a pretty good partner who will help me along the way."and as for the baby's name, malakai -- his mother says there could have been no other name for her baby."i was just there taking a nap and i was like 'his name is malakai, i just know it.'

He just named himself."

Malakai weighed in at a svelt 6 pounds, 14 ounces and 20 inches long.

He is healthy -- and his parents say they're going to raise their new son up right -- to be a kansas city




You Might Like


Tweets about this

HeraldStar

Herald-Star Trinity Medical Center West welcomed its first baby of the new year at 5:28 a.m. Wednesday. Aurora Tommie Detore, d… https://t.co/uSnh9wziho 2 hours ago

600CJWW

Country 600 CJWW RT @PattisonKids: The first baby born in 2020 at the new Jim Pattison Children's Hospital is a boy. Lincoln Joseph Guinan was born to Elia… 4 hours ago

LucyAnnLance

Lucy Ann Lance Meet the first baby born in 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Ann Arbor https://t.co/GvU1JupgkS 4 hours ago

WSBT

WSBT The first 2020 baby in Michiana was Jessica Schuck, who was born at St Joseph's Mishawaka Medical Center at 12:48 i… https://t.co/Lhrk6VGNhO 6 hours ago

banditoivy

Mady ☀️ Saw TROS RT @joshuadunsdrums: baby joseph: th- jenna: aw she’s gonna say her first word baby joseph: the rain tyler says josh nods slowly it’s like… 9 hours ago

WNDU

WNDU What's better than ringing in the new year with a new baby? 16 News Now's Monica Murphy introduces us to the first… https://t.co/FDVNL7ODmB 11 hours ago

DailyTimes

DailyTimes Six and a half hours into the new year, Major Joseph Moore became the first baby born at Blount Memorial Hospital i… https://t.co/KGsTQJZb26 12 hours ago

argusleader

argusleader “We had a really great party. You know … the labor," Joseph Van Den Berg said, embracing his new father status with… https://t.co/htxFnnrgtE 14 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

First St. Joseph Baby of 2020 (1-1-20) [Video]First St. Joseph Baby of 2020 (1-1-20)

First St. Joseph Baby of 2020 (1-1-20)

Credit: KQTVPublished

First Bay Area Baby of 2020 Born in San Leandro [Video]First Bay Area Baby of 2020 Born in San Leandro

It didn’t take long for the first Bay Area baby to be born in 2020 and it seems he was pretty eager to get here. John Ramos reports. (1-1-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.