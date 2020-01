How to commit to your fitness resolutions 39 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:12s - Published How to commit to your fitness resolutions Many people make a New Year's resolution to get fit, but lots of people fail to live up to the commitment.

How to commit to your fitness resolutions WE CAN"T START THENEW YEAR WITHOUTTALKING ABOUT NEW YEARRESOLUTIONS.THIS YEAR POPULARRESOLUTIONS INCLUDESPENDING LESS TIME ONYOUR DEVICE ANDLEARNING TO SAY NO.BUT YEAR AFTER YEAR "LOSING WEIGHT " ORHITTING THE GYM TOP THELIST.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER CHARLIEKEEGAN IS HELPING USSTICK TO THOSE FITNESSGOALS.HE JOINS US LIVE FROMHIS EARLY MORNINGWORKOUT.WE"RE HERE AT THEFOUNDATION " A 24-HOUR GYM IN KANSAS CITYMISSOURI.SO WE KNEW THESE GUYSWOULD BE UP AND AT ITEARLY THIS MORNING.I"M WITH RICKY HUSE" THE MANAGER OF THEGYM.LET"S JUMP RIGHT IN" GETTING FIT IS TOP OFMIND IN THE NEW YEAR.WHAT COMMON MISTAKESDO YOU SEE FROM PEOPLEWHO COME TO THE GYMRIGHT ABOUT NOWNOT STRETCHING ORWARMING UP BEFOREWORKING OUT IS APROBLEM " ESPECIALLYFOR PEOPLE WHOAREN"T USED TOWORKING OUT ALREADY.MANY PEOPLE TRY TO BITEOFF TOO MUCH AT ONCE.IT"S BEST TO EASEINTO A ROUTINE.AND OVERDOING IT CANDO MORE HARM THANGOOD.DON"T THINK YOU HAVETO BE AT THE GYM EVERYDAY " THERE ARE SOMETHINGS YOU CAN DORIGHT AT HOME TO HELPYOU STAY THE COURSE.USE A LOG TO NOTE HOWYOU"RE PROGRESSINGOVER THE COURSE OFMANY MONTHS " THIS ISA LONGTERM CHANGE.SO THERE"S JUST ALITTLE NUDGE TO HELPYOU GET 2020 OFF TO THESTART YOU WANT.REPORTING LIVE IN KCMOCHARLIE KEEGAN 41ACTION NEWS TODAY.







