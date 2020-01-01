Tumbleweeds Blocked A Washington Highway, Trapping Motorists In Their Cars

Motorists in Washington state were caught up in an unusual traffic incident on New Year's Eve.

Several drivers were trapped in their cars Tuesday after strong winds blew a thicket of tumbleweeds a state highway.

Several vehicles and one semi-truck slowed down because of low visibility and eventually had to come to a stop.

According to CNN, the piles of tumbleweeds were as high as 20 to 30 feet in some places.

The road was closed for about 10 hours and reopened around 4:30 a.m.

On Wednesday.