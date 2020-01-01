Global  

Tumbleweeds Blocked A Washington Highway, Trapping Motorists In Their Cars

Motorists in Washington state were caught up in an unusual traffic incident on New Year's Eve.

Several drivers were trapped in their cars Tuesday after strong winds blew a thicket of tumbleweeds a state highway.

Several vehicles and one semi-truck slowed down because of low visibility and eventually had to come to a stop.

According to CNN, the piles of tumbleweeds were as high as 20 to 30 feet in some places.

The road was closed for about 10 hours and reopened around 4:30 a.m.

On Wednesday.
Tumbleweeds trap cars on Washington highway

Several vehicles, including a semi-truck, were covered with tumbleweeds when strong winds blew them...
Tumbleweed Invasion Traps Cars In Washington

Huge piles of tumbleweed blew onto roads in Washington, trapping cars and closing down a highway on New Year's Eve.

WEB EXTRA: Tumbleweeds Cover Car In Washington State

A highway in Washington state was closed for hours Tuesday night after cars were buried in tumbleweeds. State troopers shared this video of an abandoned car that crews had to dig out.

