Firefighter dies as burning building collapses in Delhi

Firefighter dies as burning building collapses in Delhi

Firefighter dies as burning building collapses in Delhi

A firefighter succumbed to injuries after he got trapped under the debris for about 9 hours at a battery manufacturing factory which caught fire early on Thursday, in Outer Delhi's Mundka area.

Seventeen other people, who were rescued from the building, have been admitted to a nearby private hospital.
