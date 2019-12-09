Boyfriend Of Late Bobbi Kristina Brown Dies At 30

Nick Gordon has passed away at the age of 30. The ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown died from a...



Recent related videos from verified sources Bobbi Brown Chats About Her MasterClass On The Fundamentals Of Makeup Bobbi Brown's MasterClass is the first in the company's new lifestyle category. At a time when stark contours and shiny red lips were in fashion, Brown revolutionized the beauty industry. Brown's class.. Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 14:51Published 3 weeks ago Bobbi Brown Stresses That Beauty Come From The Inside Out After jumping into makeup after graduating from college artist, makeup pioneer Bobbi Brown explains why her message of "beauty from the inside out" is so important to women today. Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 00:56Published 3 weeks ago