Magnitude-4.0 Earthquake Strikes In Ocean Near Channel Islands

Magnitude-4.0 Earthquake Strikes In Ocean Near Channel Islands

Magnitude-4.0 Earthquake Strikes In Ocean Near Channel Islands

The earthquake was not strong enough to trigger any tsunami warnings.

Tina Patel reports.
