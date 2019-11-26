JTS Mortgage Minute 12/31/19 - Happy New Year!

Order for you the ... cg: happy !

1.

Happy new year!

2.

It's hard to believe another year has come and gone so quickly.

3.

'time flies when you're having fun' is certainly true for us at jts & co.

4.

We appreciate each of our customers and business partners and enjoy helping families achieve their goals.

5.

Being passionate about the mortgage business and how we can help families, makes us work hard for those wanting to make that step towards homeownership.

6.

So today i want to say thank you to those that have allowed us to become your lifetime mortgage advisor in 2019.

7.

We look forward to helping you, your friends, and extended family members for many years to come.

ááááááááááááááááááááááááááá... cg: remember to file for homestead 8.

For those that purchased a home in 2019, remember to file for homestead between january 2nd and march 31st.

9.

Filing for homestead exemption is important, you want to ensure the correct tax filing is recorded at the tax office.

10.

To apply you will need your filed warranty deed, your settlement statement showing the cost of your home, social security numbers of all parties on deed, and all of your license tag numbers.

11.

If you have questions, call your local tax office for further instructions.

ááááááááááááááááááááááááá ááááááááááááááááááá cg: purchase / refinance / renovate 12.

If you're still in the market to purchase or refinance a home, it's important to know you have options with jts & co.

13.

We have 3% - 5% down payment options and some loan types even have a 0% down option.

14.

Of course you can always put more down if you choose to.

15.

If you are looking to buy your first home, don't let student debt or the lack of a down payment stop you.

16.

Your lifetime mortgage advisor at jts & co.

Could potentially help you consolidate your student loan debt, require a lesser down payment, and get you in a home for less than a rent payment.

17.

Research found that average home sellers begin thinking about selling their home 5 to 10 months before they actually want to move, while buyers spend 5 to 12 months preparing to make the move.

18.

This time frame gives you plenty of opportunity to determine a plan so you're ready when the time to move approaches.

19.

Consult with your mortgage advisor at jts & co.

To formulate your plan sooner than later.

ááááááááááááááááááááááááá ááááááááááááááááá 20.

The return to more normal housing market conditions seen in 2019 is set to continue in 2020.

21.

Millennials are forecasted to dominate market trends as more of the generation will reach peak homebuying age.

22.

Strong economic fundamentals will keep the us economy resilient and supporting growth in the housing market.

23.

Low mortgage rates are predicted to also continue into 2020, helping drive demand and fuel price growth in more affordable markets.

24.

This should mean a rise in home sales.

25.

Also, for 2020, we should continue to see an increase in home construction.

26.

Overall, the housing market appears healthy heading into the new year and the economy should support continued demand.

27.

In other words, if you're thinking about purchasing a home, the market is healthy and now is the time to take action.

28.

Contact your mortgage advisor at jts & co.

To get your prequalification in place.

29.

Whether you are looking to purchase, refinance, or renovate a home - give jts & co.

A call today.

30.

We are local.

Trusted.

And experienced and we have options to help you with your homeownership goals.

Thank you for joining me today, be sure to tune in next week!

Reentry