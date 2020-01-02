Global  

New decade

There were no updates and that the shooting remains under investigation.

Authorities say the body was found and howe hall road near rutt lane outside goose creek with the person's name not released yet.

>>> 2020 has begun and not only is it the start of a new year but also a new decade.

We decided to look back to one century ago at the roaring 20s.

We have brooke schwieters doing fact checking this morning.

Brooke?

You looked up things that we use each day.

What did you find?

>> brooke schwieters: some changes over the last century and the roaring 20s with the start to an area of economic prosperity and a new edged with american culture.

Fast-forward 100 years and 20s back and prices mostly higher and social norms shifting.

Will this decade make a name for itself?

This is downtowncharleston at 1920 .

In 2020 a pop of color and a few new shops.

King street and riviera theater did not open until 1939.

If talking about movies today and cost about $10 to see a film.

At the 1920s it cost about $0.25.

Another quarter and you could pay for a tank of gas.

Meanwhile i'm paying $2.28 per gallon.

Again, i'm allowed to vote which didn't happen until august 26 of 1920.

You could still find me at the grocery store picking up the essentials which was butter and milk and eggs cost about $0.70 per pound, $0.60 per gallon and $0.68 per dozen.

That's according to the u.s. bureau of labor statistics.

Today those items ringing up about $2.75 per pound and to $2.50 per gallon and $0.70 per dozen.

Cost of eggs not changing much.

At home at the 1920s and you unload groceries into your average nearly $5000 home according to the u.s. department of commerce.

That is compared to the $185,000 home at 2020 which is according to zillow.

One century later and the



