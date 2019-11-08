Global  

Democrat Julián Castro Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race

Democrat Julián Castro Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race

Democrat Julián Castro Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race

Former Obama housing secretary Julián Castro on Thursday ended his run for president that pushed the 2020 field on immigration and swung hard at rivals on the debate stage but never found a foothold to climb from the back of the pack.
Julian Castro Drops Out of 2020 Democratic Primary

2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro dropped out of the...
Also reported by •Seattle Times•USATODAY.com


Democrat Julian Castro ends bid for U.S. presidential nomination

Former Obama housing secretary Julian Castro on Thursday ended his run for president that pushed the...
Also reported by •USATODAY.com



