Jazz Legend And Schoolhouse Rock Singer Jack Sheldon Dies At 88

Jazz great Jack Sheldon, known for his work on "The Merv Griffin Show" and "Schoolhouse Rock!," has died.

Sheldon died December 27th.

His death was confirmed by Cynthia Jimenez, the sister of Sheldon's manager.

Sheldon was a trumpeter, singer and actor with a career that spanned several decades.

In the 1970s, he joined "The Merv Griffin Show" as music director and trumpeter, and appeared on the show for 18 years.