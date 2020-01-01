Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jazz Legend And Schoolhouse Rock Singer Jack Sheldon Dies At 88

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Jazz Legend And Schoolhouse Rock Singer Jack Sheldon Dies At 88

Jazz Legend And Schoolhouse Rock Singer Jack Sheldon Dies At 88

Jazz great Jack Sheldon, known for his work on "The Merv Griffin Show" and "Schoolhouse Rock!," has died.

Sheldon died December 27th.

His death was confirmed by Cynthia Jimenez, the sister of Sheldon's manager.

Sheldon was a trumpeter, singer and actor with a career that spanned several decades.

In the 1970s, he joined "The Merv Griffin Show" as music director and trumpeter, and appeared on the show for 18 years.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Jazz Legend And Schoolhouse Rock Singer Jack Sheldon Dies At 88

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.|TABLOIDS OUT; NO BOOK PUBLISHING WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL.

NO ARCHIVE.

NO RESALE.



Recent related news from verified sources

Jack Sheldon, Jazz Trumpeter and ‘Schoolhouse Rock’ Singer, Dies at 88

Jack Sheldon, a jazz trumpeter who had a career as a TV performer in the 1960s and ’70s and sang...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOXNews.comBillboard.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.