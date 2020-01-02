Investigation Underway Into Possible New Year's Explosion At San Jose Apartment Complex now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:38s - Published Investigation Underway Into Possible New Year's Explosion At San Jose Apartment Complex The San Jose police bomb squad is investigating after an possible explosion and fire was reported at an apartment complex on New Year's night. Jackie Ward reports. (1/2/20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Top 10 Teams of the Decade Top 10 Teams of the Decade. As the end of the decade approaches, it's time to take a look back at the greatest teams across all sports. 2011-2012 Kentucky Wildcats Anthony Davis led the Wildcats to a.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:32Published 24 minutes ago Firework explosion kills one during New Year celebrations in Thailand This is the moment a firework exploded in a Brit's face killing him during the New Year celebrations in Pattaya, Thailand. Gary McLaren, 50, lit the huge rocket in front of the Miami A Gogo bar.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:07Published 6 hours ago