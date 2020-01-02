Global  

Investigation Underway Into Possible New Year's Explosion At San Jose Apartment Complex

The San Jose police bomb squad is investigating after an possible explosion and fire was reported at an apartment complex on New Year's night.

Jackie Ward reports.

(1/2/20)
