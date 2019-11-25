NOON SHOW A AND B BLOCK

Global  

Biloxi police have made an- arrest in connection with - a reported fire near the 16-- hundred block of beach- boulevard yesterday.- upon arrival, officers- discovered a christmas tree - recycling site actively on fire- biloxi firefighters extinguishe- the fire.

- fortunately no one was injured,- but after an investigation- into the incident, biloxi polic- arrested a biloxi man, chance - ray - mayberry, who is charged with - third degree arson.

- mayberry was taken to the - harrison county jail, and his - bond- has been set at $25-thousand- dollars.- - hundreds of protesters attacked- the u-s embassy in- baghdad, iraq tuesday.- some of them scaled walls and - forced the gates of the compoun- open.

- security officials responded by- firing tear gas - into the crowd.

- leaders from militia groups wer- seen at the protest.- it comes after the u-s carried- out five airstrikes on- facilities in syria and iraq.

- some iraqi police and soldiers- were among the at - least 25 people killed in those- strikes.- baghdad warned monday its - relations with the u-s are now- at risk.- president trump says the strike- were a response to an earlier - attack blamed on iran that- killed a u-s contractor.- he also blamed iran for the - attack on the embassy... and- warned the u-s will continue- responding to new iranian - aggression.

- - several new year's eve- celebrations are scheduled in - gulfport this week.

- here's a look at just a few of- them.

- the chapel at centennial plaza- is setting the stage for a new- year's eve party tomorrow night- starting at 9 pm.

- the myles sharp band will - provide live entertainment, - and the celebration includes a- balloon drop- and champagne toast at midnight- or, you can brighten up the las- day of 2019 and ring in 2020- at a new year's eve glow anime- party at the mississippi coast- model railroad museum from 5 to- 9 pm.

- you can also head over to the - lynn meadows discovery- center in gulfport for another- family-friendly event, a- countdown to noon, set to take- place tomorrow from 10 am to- noon.

- - nearly 22,000 graves at the - biloxi national cemetery still- decorated with wreaths after- this year's wreath laying - ceremony honoring our fallen- veterans.

- and now those wreaths need to b- picked up.- crusaders for veterans and othe- event organizers are- asking for volunteers to come - out this weekend and- help officially complete this - year's ceremony.- nikki ross with the crusaders - says it's all about - supporting our lost veterans an- their families.

- - "we are in more of a dire need- for picking - them up.

Laying them out, it- takes maybe an hour and a half- to two hours because we - have so many people volunteer o- that day.

It usually takes abou- four hours to pick- them up because we don't have - that many volunteers.

It's- - - - giving back to my brothers and- sisters.

It's veteran taking- care of veteran."

- - - - if you'd like to volunteer and- help store the wreaths for- next year, head to the biloxi - national cemetery this- saturday, january 4th at 8am.

- - the numbers are in and harrison- county showed out and showed- up for sustainability.- the harrison county christmas - cardboard - recycling event ran from 8 a-m- until noon on the 28th.

- this was an opportunity for - residents to drop off their - holiday boxes and cardboard to- be recycled.- at their four locations, they - collected a whopping 2 point- 19 tons of cardboard!

- considering cardboard is- lightweight, this is a- substantial - amount.

- for organiers it's all about- helping out our local - environment.- - alan lane/har co solid waste- coordinator:"we wanted to do- this for- several reason.

The first being- to keep this material out of th- landfills to where it - - - - can be used again being - recycled.

The second reason is- security is if you put- - - - if you've missed the winter - wonderland of ice skating at th- coast coliseum, you're going to- want to hurry because you only- have a few days left.

- skating will be closed tomorrow- for new year's day, - but will be open every other da- through sunday.

- tickets are sold and skates mad- available 30 minutes before - each session.

- the skates are first come, firs- serve so make sure to arrive- early.- katie hensenarling with the - coliseum tells- us it has been the buissest yea- they've seen yet.

- - katie hensarling:"even though w- got a late start this year.

It'- been one of our most successful- years yet.

We only have five- days left so if you - have not come out be sure you - do.

We aren't bringing it back- until november of 2020 so - - - - now is your chance."- they also still opportunites fo- you and your family to book - parties over the weekend, just- contact the coliseum.

- - coming up.... - south mississippi has seen a lo- in the past ten years, we'll- take- a look at the top five stories,- next when we return.- - script- we end 2019 on a calm note toda- with- seasonal temperatures and sunny- skies across the entire area.

skies across the entire area. A- area of high-pressure will- remain in control of our weathe- today and - tomorrow, with chilly morning - lows and highs generally in the-

A- area of high-pressure will- remain in control of our weathe- today and - tomorrow, with chilly morning - lows and highs generally in the- - - - upper 50s to lower 60s.

By earl- wednesday, an upper-low will- slowly marching east across - northern mexico to help spread- - - - patchy mid to upper-level cloud- cover across the area.

As - advertised for several- days now, i'm still holding fir- over the idea of lower precip - - - - coverage on wednesday.- from here beginning early - thursday morning, things are- becoming a bit more - - - - interesting now.- as a system from the pacific- races east, it will develop - another system along the- texas/mexico coast: flowing an- abundance of moisture to the- - - - ne.along the mississippi gulf - coast.

This slow moving system- will bring the threat for heavy- rainfall to eventually spread - east thursday afternoon, evenin- - - - and through early friday across- the ms coastline, where models- paint a large 1-3 inch swath of- - - - storm total precipitation acros- the area.

Friday will bring an- end to the- rain around midday/afternoon as- high-pressure will move back in- - - - to shape the first weekend of - the new year.

- we end 2019 on a calm note toda- with seasonal temperatures and- - - - sunny skies across the entire - area.

An area of high-pressure- will remain in control- of our weather today and- - - - tomorrow, with chilly morning - lows and highs generally in the- upper 50s to lower- - - - 60s.

By early wednesday, an - upper-low will slowly marching- east across - northern mexico to help spread- - - - patchy mid to upper-level cloud- cover across the area.

As - advertised for several- days now, i'm still holding fir- over the idea of lower precip - - - - coverage on wednesday.- from here beginning early - thursday morning, things are- becoming a bit more - - - - interesting now.- as a system from the pacific- races east, it will develop - another system along the- texas/mexico coast: flowing an- abundance of moisture to the- - - - ne.along the mississippi gulf - coast.

This slow moving system- - - - it's been ten years, and still- our mississippi gulf coast is - reeling from that devastating b- oil spill... not to mention the- devastating effects of the- recent, unprecedented - back-to-back openings of the- bonnet carre spillway.- news 25 today's toni miles- reviews the top five stories of- the past decade here in south - mississippi as we head into - 2020-as - one thing remains the same-the- resiliency of our - mississippi gulf coast and our-




