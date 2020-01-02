This is How Dry January Affects Your Gut now < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:03s - Published This is How Dry January Affects Your Gut If you’ve decided to take on Dry January in 2020 you will probably start to see positive changes in your health like better sleep, clear complexion and improved mood. Veuer’s Susana Victoria Perez has more. 0

