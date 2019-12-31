Global  

Australian PM heckled on visit to New South Wales

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison is heckled on a visit to fire-damaged New South Wales.

Authorities said 381 homes had been destroyed on the NSW southern coast this week, while 18 people have died since the fires began.
'Heroic job': Mogo Zoo staff protect animals in line of out-of-control Australian bushfire

'Heroic job': Mogo Zoo staff protect animals in line of out-of-control Australian bushfireA New South Wales zoo boasting Australia's largest collection of primates along with zebras, white...
New South Wales declares a 7-day state of emergency as Australia's deadly bushfires rage

New South Wales declares a 7-day state of emergency as Australia's deadly bushfires rage(CNN)The Australian state of New South Wales has declared a state of emergency and could begin forced...
Magpie mimics fire engine sirens in Australia [Video]Magpie mimics fire engine sirens in Australia

Mandatory Courtesy: Gregory Andrews An Australian magpie in Newcastle, New South Wales, mimics fire engine sirens as bushfires continue to blaze across parts of the country. There have been 18 deaths..

Fires Prompt New South Wales To Declare Another State Of Emergency [Video]Fires Prompt New South Wales To Declare Another State Of Emergency

Thousands of firefighters are battling more than 100 fires along Australia&apos;s east coast.

