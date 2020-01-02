Heather's morning forecast: Thursday, January 2, 2020



Recent related videos from verified sources Heather's early morning forecast: Thursday, January 2, 2020 Heather Mathis' early morning forecast for Thursday, January 2, 2020. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 03:15Published 3 hours ago North Korea's state TV airs video of Kim riding horse at Mount Paektu North Korea's state-run television KRT on Thursday (January 2) broadcast a new video of leader Kim Jong Un riding white horse at a sacred mountain with his aides in late 2019. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:07Published 3 hours ago