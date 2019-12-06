Dow Movers: UNH, BA 14 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:02s - Published Dow Movers: UNH, BA In early trading on Thursday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 1.5% gain. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Dow Movers: UNH, BA In early trading on Thursday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 1.5% gain. And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.6%. UnitedHealth Group is lower by about 0.6% looking at the year to date performance. Two other components making moves today are Procter & Gamble, trading down 0.5%, and Exxon Mobil, trading up 1.4% on the day.





