Dow Movers: UNH, BA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%.

Year to date, Boeing registers a 1.5% gain.
In early trading on Thursday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%.

Year to date, Boeing registers a 1.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.6%.

UnitedHealth Group is lower by about 0.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Procter & Gamble, trading down 0.5%, and Exxon Mobil, trading up 1.4% on the day.




