Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

New year brings no end to French rail strikes

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
New year brings no end to French rail strikes

New year brings no end to French rail strikes

Strikes by French transport workers against government reforms to the pensions system continued into the new year entering their 29th day on Thursday, beating a previous record for a strike over consecutive days at rail company the SNCF set in 1986.

Emer McCarthy reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

New year brings no end to French rail strikes

French rail passengers witnessed a new record on Thursday (January 2) as transport worker strikes entered their 29th day, making them the longest consecutive strikes of their kind in French history.

The last time workers at the national rail company SNCF went on strike for this long was over the Christmas period starting in 1986.

And that's meant commuters have started the new decade amid chaos at Paris' busiest train stations.

(SOUNDBITE) (French) 21-YEAR-OLD STUDENT, PIERRE HAUDIQET, RETURNING TO ANGERS IN WESTERN FRANCE FOR HIS STUDIES, SAYING: "I completely understand the strikers' demands, I just think it's a shame they are able to totally block an entire country like this.

There are lots of people who need the SNCF, who count on its services, I absolutely have to get back for my studies and so on and I struggled to find a train.

I think it's a shame they are able to block the whole country like this." Workers are protesting against government reforms to the French pensions system.

President Emmanuel Macron said in a new year's eve address that he expected the government to reach a compromise quickly with unions, but without departing from principles laid out by ministers.



Recent related news from verified sources

A milestone for French rail strikes: 29th day of walkouts

PARIS (AP) — With 29 straight days of walkouts, French rail strikes against government plans to...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Macron breaks silence on pension protests in France [Video]President Macron breaks silence on pension protests in France

Four weeks of protests on pension reforms have crippled rail systems and services in France.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:38Published

New Renault CLIO - Exterior design presentation [Video]New Renault CLIO - Exterior design presentation

Renault presented the All-New Clio, the fifth generation of the automotive icon. To date some 15 million units of the Renault Clio have been sold since it was launched in 1990 and it has become Groupe..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.