Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Former Nissan Chairman Allegedly Met Lebanese President After Fleeing Trial

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:20s - Published < > Embed
Former Nissan Chairman Allegedly Met Lebanese President After Fleeing Trial

Former Nissan Chairman Allegedly Met Lebanese President After Fleeing Trial

According to Reuters, former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn allegedly met with the president of Lebanon after fleeing trial in Japan.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Former Nissan Chief Carlos Ghosn arrives in Beirut, Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — A close friends says former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who is awaiting trial in...
Seattle Times - Published

Ghosn met Lebanese president after fleeing Japan: sources

Fugitive former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn met Lebanon's president after his escape from Japan,...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn Has Fled To Lebanon [Video]Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn Has Fled To Lebanon

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn has been held in Japan for more than a year awaiting trial on charges of financial wrongdoing.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published

Former Nissan chief's decision to flee Japan while awaiting trial 'unforgivable' [Video]Former Nissan chief's decision to flee Japan while awaiting trial 'unforgivable'

The lawyer of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn said that his client's decision to flee Japan as he awaited a criminal trial was "unforgivable" but can understand why he would resort to escape...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.