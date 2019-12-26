The top things that may derail your 2020 fitness goals 42 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published The top things that may derail your 2020 fitness goals One in three Americans would give up sex for a year to instantly reach their fitness goals, according to new research. A new survey of 2,000 Americans also found a quarter of respondents are so desperate to reach their fitness goals that they would even be willing to spend a week in jail to achieve them in the blink of an eye. The study examined their attitudes on fitness, wellbeing and what motivates them, revealing that 68% feel so overwhelmed by maintaining a fitness routine that they would rather avoid starting one altogether. Six in 10 also reported they just don't know enough about health and fitness to start their own routine. Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of AI fitness and lifestyle coaching app Freeletics, the survey also found that 67% don't know which healthy habits they should create and maintain in their lives. To make things easier — three in four respondents said a personal trainer would help them reach their fitness goals more efficiently. Sixty-nine percent of those polled say the only thing that would get them in shape is the help of a personal trainer, but the price tag seems to be dissuading. Seventy-six percent of those surveyed said they wished getting a personal trainer was more affordable. It turns out social media is actually playing a large role in motivating Americans to exercise; just over three-quarters of respondents reported following fitness influencers to keep them going. Another 85% of respondents said they motivate themselves by comparing their progress through photos and measurements, and even selfies. Despite these motivators, respondents admitted to some common reasons to justify not exercising and maintaining healthy habits. Topping the list of excuses was the classic "I don't have enough time" (35%). Twenty-six percent of respondents also reported that they worry they may be past the point of no return - saying they're just too unfit already. ''It's important to find an exercise routine that works for you and your schedule, but it's equally as important to train your mind too. If you reduce stress and sleep better, you'll also perform better. Complementary training of both body and mind positively impacts all-round performance and how quickly and effectively you reach your goals," explains Dr. Peter Just, Team Lead Coach Experience at Freeletics. ''The stronger your skills and mindset, the stronger and more successful you can become — both physically and mentally.'' Perhaps connected with the 35% of respondents who don't have enough time, a quarter of those surveyed also said they're too stressed to exercise and maintain healthy habits. This checks out too, as respondents reporting feel stressed an average of three days a week. Eleven percent of respondents even said they felt stressed five to six days a week. Americans are taking action to combat this, however, with respondents reporting they meditate an average of 4.6 hours a week and 65% reported practicing mindfulness and meditation is a top priority for them. And when it comes to mindfulness practices, such as meditation, over half of those surveyed said they look to mindfulness to manage stress. However, one of the top barriers to practicing mindfulness was a busy and distracted mind - with 47% of respondents. "Combining body and mind training has always been a part of the Freeletics vision to help people become the greatest version of themselves," states Freeletics CEO Daniel Sobhani. "Our Mindset Coaching will teach people the fundamentals and help them build a life-long foundation for health and personal development. By combining this with our adaptive, personalized workout plans, people will be more likely than ever to truly succeed on their health and fitness journey. We believe training your body and mind is one of the greatest investments you can make, so now we are making it as easy as possible - for anyone." 0

