Patients can benefit from AI cancer diagnosis in a 'year'

Patients can benefit from AI cancer diagnosis in a 'year'

Patients can benefit from AI cancer diagnosis in a 'year'

Google UK Health leader Dr Dominic King says patients will start benefitting from new artificial intelligence that can diagnose breast cancer in the "next year or two".

An international team of doctors designed and trained a computer model on X-ray images from nearly 29,000 women which outperformed six radiologists in reading mammograms. Report by Alibhaiz.

