Mysterious object with huge trail of fire spotted above Florida beaches New Year's Day

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Mysterious object with huge trail of fire spotted above Florida beaches New Year's Day

Mysterious object with huge trail of fire spotted above Florida beaches New Year's Day

Early risers on New Year’s Day walking along the beach to see the sunrise on the Treasure Coast also saw what appeared to be a mysterious rocket launch.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Investigation Underway Into Possible New Year's Explosion At San Jose Apartment Complex [Video]Investigation Underway Into Possible New Year's Explosion At San Jose Apartment Complex

The San Jose police bomb squad is investigating after an possible explosion and fire was reported at an apartment complex on New Year's night. Jackie Ward reports. (1/2/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:38Published

Dozens of people push car away from fire engine access after residential building catches fire in China [Video]Dozens of people push car away from fire engine access after residential building catches fire in China

Dozens of people pushed cars aside to clear the way for fire engines after a 30-storey residential building caught fire in southern China's Chongqing on New Year's Day. In the video, the building..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:33Published

