23ABC News at 6 a.m. - Top Stories for Jan. 2

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW AND WHERETO GO IF YOU AREPLANNING ON RECYCLING IT.PLUS - YOU AND YOUR FAMILY HAVEA CHANCE TO PARTY WITH ELMOAND BIG BIRD.WHEN AND WHERE YOU CAN CATCH ALIVE PERFORMANCE OFSESAME STREET.AND, IF YOU'RE A VETERAN OR HAVEA FAMILY MEMBER WHO'S A VET---LISTEN UP.THERE'S A FREE BREAKFAST FORYOU.WE'LL TELL YOU WHEN AND WHEREIT'S TAKING PLACE.GOOD MORNING... AND THANKS FORTUNING IN FOR 23ABC NEWS AT SIXA-M..

I'M MIKE HART.AND I'M ALYSSA FLORES.WE HAVE SOME WINDY CONDITIONSTHROUGH THEPASSES THIS MORNING, SO THAT'SENOUGH TO STIR UP FOGDEVELOPMENT BUT IT'S NOT ENOUGHTO CLEAR OUT THEVALLEY POLLUTION.

SO EXPECT AIRQUALITY TOBECOME UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVEGROUPS IN THEVALLEY TODAY AS HIGH PRESSUREBUILDS ONSHORE, INTRODUCING AMORE STAGNANT WEATHER PATTERN.AS A RESULT THERE ISNO WOOD BURNING PERMITTED TODAY.AS FORTEMPERATURES, WE'LL BE JUSTABOVE AVERAGE, WITH THE UPPER50S IN THE VALLEY, MID-50S INTHE KERN RIVER VALLEY AND KERNDESERT, AND UPPER 40S IN THESOUTH MOUNTAINS OFTEHACHAPI AND FRAZIER PARK.IT'S JANUARY 2ND..

AND MANYPEOPLE BELIEVE IT'S TIME TO MOVEON FROM THE HOLIDAYS..AND THE KERN COUNTY PUBLIC WORKSDEPARTMENTWOULD LIKE TO HELP YOU REYCLEAND COMPOST THAT TREE.23ABC'S IMANI STEPHENS IS LIVEAT THE ROBERTS LANE TRANSFERSTATION WITH THE DETAILS...23 ABC'S ?????

IS LIVE --GOOD MORNING MIKE AND ALYSSA,IT'S NOW TIME TO REMOVE THEHOLIDAY LIGHTS AND PACK UP THOSEDECORATIONS.BUT WHAT ABOUT THE CHRISTMASTREE ITSELF?JOINING ME NOW IS CHUCK MAGEE,THERE'S SEVERAL OPTIONS TORECYCLE AND COMPOST A CHRISTMASTREE.

AND ONE OFTHOSE OPTIONS IS TO BRINGTHEWHOLE CHRISTMAS TREETO A FACILITY LIKE THIS ONE,TELL ME ABOUT THE PROCESS TOBRING THE TREE TO ONE OF THELOCATIONS?AND ANOTHER OPTION FOR THOSETHAT LIVE IN THE METROBAKERSFIELD AREA IS TO PLACE THETREE INTO THE GREENWASTE CONTAINER --WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OFRECYCLING AND COMPOSTING ACHRISTMAS TREE?AND THE ORNAMENTS, LIGHTS, ANDOTHERDECORATIONS.

WHAT CAN PEOPLE DOWITH THOSE?FOR THOSE THAT WOULD LIKE TOCOMPOST THEIR TREE AT HOME,HOW CAN THEY DO THAT?THERE ARE 23-DROP OFF LOCATIONSACROSS KERNCOUNTY AND YOU HAVE UNTILJANUARY 10TH TO DROP THE TREEOFF.

YOU MUST REMOVE ALLORNAMENTS, LIGHTS, AND THETREE STAND BEFORE DROPPING THETREE OFF.AND AGAIN, THERE ARE 23 DROP-OFFLOCATIONS.

SO EVEN IF YOU LIVEIN TEHACHAPI, CALIFORNIA CITY ORFRAZIER PARK -- THERE'S ALOCATION WHERE YOU CAN DROP- OFFYOUR CHRISTMAS TREE.HEAD TO OUR WEBSITE FOR DETAILSON THOSE LOCATIONSAT TURN TO 23 DOT COM.

REPORTINGLIVE IN BAKERSFIELD,I'M IMANI STEPHENS, 23ABC NEWS,CONNECTING YOU.IF YOUR KIDS LOOKING FORSOMETHING TO DO BEFORE THEYHEAD BACK TO SCHOOL - WE HAVESOMETHING THAT MAY BERIGHT UP YOUR ALLEY.TOMORROW -- KIDS HAVE A CHANCETO BUILD A ROBOT ANDHAVE SOME WINTER FUN.THE EVENT IS OPEN TO THIRD...FOURTH AND FIFTH GRADERS.EACH CHILD WILL BE ABLE TO BUILDTHEIR OWN ROBOT --AMONGST OTHER PROJECTS.IT'S ALL HAPPENING AT BUENAVISTA MUSEUM OFNATURAL HISTORY AND SCIENCE ONFRIDAY, STARTING AT 8 A-M UNTILNOON.IT'S FIFTY BUCKS AND STUDENTSWILL GO HOME WITH A ROBOT ANDA BOOK TO MAKE ANOTHER ONE.SPACE IS LIMITED - SO BE SURE TOSIGN UP QUICKLY.AND - NEXT WEEK - COMING TO YOURNEIGHBORHOOD - A SESAME STREETLIVE!THAT'S RIGHT - ELMO, ABBYCADABBY, COOKIE MONSTER AND BIGBIRD WILL TAKE THE STAGE ANDTAKE YOU ON A MAGICALADVENTURE.YOU AND THE KIDDOS WILL HAVETHREE CHANCES TO ATTEND THELIVE PERFORMANCE AT THEMECHANICS BANK ARENA.THE FIRST SHOW WILL BE NEXTTUESDAY - AT 6 P.M.AND --WEDNESDAY -- AT 10:30 INTHE MORNING, THENAGAIN ON THE SAME DAY AT SIX INTHE EVENING.TICKETS START AT 15 DOLLARS.THIS WEEKEND WILL MARK SIXMONTHS SINCE THE COMMUNITYOF RIDGECREST AND TRONA WEREROCKED BY TWO POWERFULEARTHQUAKES....MANY PEOPLE IN THOSE SMALLCOMMUNITIES ARE STILL TRYING TOPICK UP THE PIECES AND REBUILDAFTER A 6.4 AND 7.1MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKES HIT THEAREA BACK IN JULY.SO -- 23ABC WILL BE AIRING ASPECIAL 30-MINUTENEWSCAST -- AS WE TALK WITHRESIDENTS IN RIDGECREST ANDTRONA... HEAR FROM SEISMOLOGYEXPERTS ANDTALK TO BAKERSFIELD OFFICIALSABOUT IF WE AREPREPARED HERE.JOIN US FOR THAT 23ABC SPECIAL-- WHICH IS SET TO AIR THISSUNDAYAT 6-30 P-M.ON NEW YEAR'S DAY 20-18 -- WEBROUGHT YOU THE STORY OF ANEARLIMART FAMILY THAT HADTWINS..

ONE BORN IN 2017 AND THEOTHERMINUTES LATER IN 2018.23ABC'S DANIELA GARRIDO CAUGHTUP WITH THE FAMILY TO SEEHOW THOSE TWINS HAVE GROWN.IT'S BEEN TWO YEARS SINCE WEINTRODUCED YOU TO THE FLORESTWINS AND THEIR UNIQUE STORY.SINCE THAT NEW YEARS DAY, A LOTHAS CHANGED FOR THE PARENTSOF JOAQUIN AND GITANA.JOAQUIN FLORES IS THOUGHT TO BEONE OF THE LAST BABIES BORN IN2017 WITH A BIRTH TIME OF 11:58P.M ON DECEMBER 31ST.GITANA FLORES WAS ONE OF THEFIRST BABIES BORN IN 2018 AT12:16 A.M.

ON JANUARY 1ST.THEY ARE TWINS..

BUT THEYCOULDN'T BE ANY MORE DIFFERENT.TWO YEARS SINCE THEIR BIRTH WECAUGHT UP WITH THEM AGAIN.THEY'RE DIFFERENT BECAUSE SHEHASPROBLEMS ITS NOT THE SAME WITHHER WE HAVE TO TAKE HER TO A LOTOF MEDICALAPPOINTMENTS SHE DOESN'T WALK ORINDEPENDIZE HERSELF LIKE HERBROTHER HEGOES EVERYWHERE AND EATS REGULARFOOD BUT SHE DOESN'T"SINCE THEIR BIRTH, THE FAMILYHAS STRUGGLED TO TRANSITION TO ANEW WAY OF LIFE."WE LIVE VERY HARD..

I CAN'T WORKBECAUSE I JUST HAD SURGERY ANDMY HUSBANDWORKS TWICE A WEEK BECAUSE THEREISN'T MUCH WORK"THE MOTHER OF THE TWINS JUSTUNDERWENT SURGERY FOR ADISLOCATED SURGERY AND JOAQUINSAYS ITS A LOW SEASONFOR THE FARMWORKS..

MAKING ITDIFFICULT TOFINANCIALLY SUPPORT THE MEDICALAND GROWING NEEDSOF THEIR CHILDREN."I SPENT MOSTLY DRIVING TWO HOURSAND WE NEED FOOD AND GAS AND ALLTHECOSTS THERES JUST TIMES WE DONTHAVE AND WE HAVE TO ASK FOR ALOAN"GITANA HAS PHYSICAL THERAPY FORHER CEREBRALCONDITION AT LEAST FOUR TIMES AMONTH AT THE VALLEYCHILDRENS HOSPITAL IN MADERA.THIS YEAR WE DIDN'T CELEBRATESINCE SHEJUST GOT SURGERY WE DIDN'T DOANYTHING"THE FAMILY SAYS HEALTH ANDFINANCES PAUSED THE BIRTHDAYCELEBRATIONS THIS YEAR..BUT WITH THE HELP OF THEIR OLDERDAUGHTER THEY MAKE THEMOST OF THEIR CIRCUMSTANCES."WE WORK FOR THEM NOTHING MORE"WE BROUGHT A CAKE AND SOMEPRESENTS TO SING THE TWINS AHAPPY BIRTHDAY AND RING IN A NEWYEAR..THE PARENTS SAY THROUGH THEIRHEALTH AND FINANCESTRUGGLES, ITS THEIR KIDS THATKEEP THEM GOING.THEY SAY THEY HAVE HOPES GITANAWILL OVERCOME HERCONDITION AND BE WALKING ON HERIN THE NEXT YEAR.LIVE IN STUDIO, DANIELA GARRIDO,23 ABC NEWS CONNECTING YOU.AS WE CONTINUE TO MARK THE 75THANNIVERSARY OF THE 'BATTLE OFTHE BULGE'..

WE HEAR FROM "AVETERAN'S VOICE" THAT STILLREMEMBERS VIVID DETAILS OF THATMONTH LONG CAMPAIGN.

BILLGLASPIE SAYS HE REMEMBERS WHATHE FOUNDONE MORNING..

WHEN HE REACHEDFOR HIS BOOTS ON THETOP OF HIS FOXHOLE.SOT - 1630 - I WAS 8-10 INCHESBELOW FOXHOLE, BOOTS UP TOP, THEY WERERIDDLED SHRAPNEL..

8 INCHESABOVE YOUR HEAD..YEAH JUST ABOUT."GLASPIE MARCHED ACROSS EUROPE ONA 17-MONTH JOURNEYTHAT TOOK HIM FROM NORMANDY OND-DAY TO MUNICH..

WHENGERMANY SURRENDERED.AND THE MOMENT HE MET GENERALGEORGE PATTON..BILL GLASPIE..

A VETERAN'SVOICE..

COMING UP IN ABOUT 30MINUTES.AND - THIS MORNING VETERANS WILLGATHER INCENTRAL BAKERSFIELD FOR SOMEBREAKFAST.THE BREAKFAST IS PUT ON MONTHLYFOR VETS TO GATHER.AND VETERANS FROM ALL ERAS AREWELCOME.COFFEE WILL BE READY AT 8--BREAKFAST AT 9.IT'S FREE FOR ALL HONOR FLIGHTVETERANS ALL LOCAL WORLDWAR TWO VETS.THE MONTHLY GATHERING WILL NOWBE AT THE ELKS LODGE--LOCATED NEAR THE GARCESCIRCLE.