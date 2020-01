NYE twins two years later

TWINS..

ONE BORN IN 2017 AND THEOTHERMINUTES LATER IN 2018.23ABC'S DANIELA GARRIDO CAUGHTUP WITH THE FAMILY TO SEEHOW THOSE TWINS HAVE GROWN.IT'S BEEN TWO YEARS SINCE WEINTRODUCED YOU TO THE FLORESTWINS AND THEIR UNIQUE STORY.SINCE THAT NEW YEARS DAY, A LOTHAS CHANGED FOR THE PARENTSOF JOAQUIN AND GITANA.JOAQUIN FLORES IS THOUGHT TO BEONE OF THE LAST BABIES BORN IN2017 WITH A BIRTH TIME OF 11:58P.M ON DECEMBER 31ST.GITANA FLORES WAS ONE OF THEFIRST BABIES BORN IN 2018 AT12:16 A.M.

ON JANUARY 1ST.THEY ARE TWINS..

BUT THEYCOULDN'T BE ANY MORE DIFFERENT.TWO YEARS SINCE THEIR BIRTH WECAUGHT UP WITH THEM AGAIN.THEY'RE DIFFERENT BECAUSE SHEHASPROBLEMS ITS NOT THE SAME WITHHER WE HAVE TO TAKE HER TO A LOTOF MEDICALAPPOINTMENTS SHE DOESN'T WALK ORINDEPENDIZE HERSELF LIKE HERBROTHER HEGOES EVERYWHERE AND EATS REGULARFOOD BUT SHE DOESN'T"SINCE THEIR BIRTH, THE FAMILYHAS STRUGGLED TO TRANSITION TO ANEW WAY OF LIFE."WE LIVE VERY HARD..

I CAN'T WORKBECAUSE I JUST HAD SURGERY ANDMY HUSBANDWORKS TWICE A WEEK BECAUSE THEREISN'T MUCH WORK"THE MOTHER OF THE TWINS JUSTUNDERWENT SURGERY FOR ADISLOCATED SURGERY AND JOAQUINSAYS ITS A LOW SEASONFOR THE FARMWORKS..

MAKING ITDIFFICULT TOFINANCIALLY SUPPORT THE MEDICALAND GROWING NEEDSOF THEIR CHILDREN."I SPENT MOSTLY DRIVING TWO HOURSAND WE NEED FOOD AND GAS AND ALLTHECOSTS THERES JUST TIMES WE DONTHAVE AND WE HAVE TO ASK FOR ALOAN"GITANA HAS PHYSICAL THERAPY FORHER CEREBRALCONDITION AT LEAST FOUR TIMES AMONTH AT THE VALLEYCHILDRENS HOSPITAL IN MADERA.THIS YEAR WE DIDN'T CELEBRATESINCE SHEJUST GOT SURGERY WE DIDN'T DOANYTHING"THE FAMILY SAYS HEALTH ANDFINANCES PAUSED THE BIRTHDAYCELEBRATIONS THIS YEAR..BUT WITH THE HELP OF THEIR OLDERDAUGHTER THEY MAKE THEMOST OF THEIR CIRCUMSTANCES."WE WORK FOR THEM NOTHING MORE"WE BROUGHT A CAKE AND SOMEPRESENTS TO SING THE TWINS AHAPPY BIRTHDAY AND RING IN A NEWYEAR..THE PARENTS SAY THROUGH THEIRHEALTH AND FINANCESTRUGGLES, ITS THEIR KIDS THATKEEP THEM GOING.THEY SAY THEY HAVE HOPES GITANAWILL OVERCOME HERCONDITION AND BE WALKING ON HERIN THE NEXT YEAR.LIVE IN STUDIO, DANIELA GARRIDO,23 ABC NEWS CONNECTING YOU.AS WE CONTINUE TO MARK THE 75TH