Hamilton College graduate chosen to participate in ball-drop

Jared Fox, a 2003 graduate of Hamilton College, teaches in NYC and is bringing two students with him to hit the button that drops the ball in Times Square on New Year's Eve.
A 2003 hamilton college graduate will prs t butt that begins the 60 second ball drop and countdown to next begins the 60 second ball drop and countdown to next year.

Jared fox is a science teacher at a school in the new york city area.

He was a biology major at hamilton.

The 2020 theme is the gift of goodwill....spotlightin g efforto combat climate change.

Climate change is a global thin felt locally.

I've beenncredly inspired by the youth led movement happening around scs strike for climate change and climate change in generallyo are leading this because they're the ones that have to inherit the planet and will live on it the longest after our generation is gone you can see....wearing his hamilton college




