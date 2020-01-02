Global  

Morrison Man Gets Prison For Killing Woman Who Postponed Leaving Him

A 65-year-old Morrison resident was sentenced for killing his girlfriend, an elementary school teacher who planned to wait until the end of the school term to break up with him.

Katie Johnston reports.
