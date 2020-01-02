Morrison Man Gets Prison For Killing Woman Who Postponed Leaving Him 12 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:29s - Published Morrison Man Gets Prison For Killing Woman Who Postponed Leaving Him A 65-year-old Morrison resident was sentenced for killing his girlfriend, an elementary school teacher who planned to wait until the end of the school term to break up with him. Katie Johnston reports. 0

