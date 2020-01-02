Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Local trainer gives New Year health goal tips

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Local trainer gives New Year health goal tipsLocal trainer gives New Year health goal tips
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fox4kc

FOX4 News A lot of people ditch their resolutions within a month, but one local trainer has tips to keep you on track.​ https://t.co/0ZQsGlDE8I 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kids Don't Have To Wait Until Midnight To Welcome New Year [Video]Kids Don't Have To Wait Until Midnight To Welcome New Year

At Como Zoo and Conservatory in St. Paul, they were already ringing in the new year at noon, John Lauritsen reports (2:07). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 31, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:07Published

New year brings no end to French rail strikes [Video]New year brings no end to French rail strikes

Strikes by French transport workers against government reforms to the pensions system continued into the new year entering their 29th day on Thursday, beating a previous record for a strike over..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.