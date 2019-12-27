Noon Year's Eve at Utica Zoo

Pictures and video....and statistics.

From record cold to a deadly tornado.

That's at wktv.com.

It zoo year for the utica zoo... 12 hours early.

The zoo helped celebrate the new year by doing their own ball drop at noon.

It's a way for children and parents to celebrate 2020 together, if they can;t stay up untimnight to watch the ball drop.

Kids had the chance to do some arts and crafts and see some of their favorite animals.

Ganizs say 2020 is looking very positive.

36:18 los ogrowth 're expeing to brinsome neanimals, just a lot of upper momentum.

Two-thousand 19 was one of our best years since our 106 year period.

36:27 the zoo