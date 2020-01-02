Global  

Dozens of hairy caterpillars seen wrapped round tree

This is the bizarre moment a farmer found dozens of hairy caterpillars wrapped round a rubber tree.
This is the bizarre moment a farmer found dozens of hairy caterpillars wrapped round a rubber tree.

Khun Saifah went into the rubber grove and notices the strange creatures on the rubber tree in Chumphon, southern Thailand.

Footage from last Sunday (December 28) morning shows the insects all clumped together around the bark.

Khun Saifah said he first thought it was single creature but he was shocked when he looked closely and saw there were lots of hairy caterpillar.

He said: "It was quite scary to see a lot of them in the same spot and I was also worried that they might be dangerous."




