'No Party Policy': Black Woman Files Lawsuit Against Marriott

'No Party Policy': Black Woman Files Lawsuit Against Marriott

'No Party Policy': Black Woman Files Lawsuit Against Marriott

A black woman reportedly filed a $300,000 discrimination lawsuit against Marriott after being asked to sign a “no party policy” at a hotel in Portland, Oregon.
