'No Party Policy': Black Woman Files Lawsuit Against Marriott 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:30s - Published 'No Party Policy': Black Woman Files Lawsuit Against Marriott A black woman reportedly filed a $300,000 discrimination lawsuit against Marriott after being asked to sign a “no party policy” at a hotel in Portland, Oregon.

