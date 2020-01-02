Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Fireworks Used For Marriage Proposal Spur Theater Evacuation In New Jersey

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
Fireworks Used For Marriage Proposal Spur Theater Evacuation In New Jersey

Fireworks Used For Marriage Proposal Spur Theater Evacuation In New Jersey

A man who set off fireworks near a Monmouth County movie theater as his friend made a marriage proposal created panic among moviegoers who mistook the fireworks for gunshots.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Marriage-proposal fireworks cause panic, theater evacuation

HOWELL, N.J. (AP) — A man who set off fireworks near a movie theater as his friend made a marriage...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBS 2



You Might Like


Tweets about this

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Fireworks Used For Marriage Proposal Spur Theater Evacuation In New #Jersey - Jan 2 @ 10:31 AM ET https://t.co/UwE3roeVqX 2 hours ago

CoachWeaver3

Andy Coach Weaver RT @CBSPhilly: Fireworks Used For Marriage Proposal Spur Theater Evacuation In New Jersey https://t.co/RZ1tznLsMN 4 hours ago

CBSPhilly

CBS Philly Fireworks Used For Marriage Proposal Spur Theater Evacuation In New Jersey https://t.co/RZ1tznLsMN 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Marriage Proposal Fireworks Lead To Panic, Theater Evacuation [Video]Marriage Proposal Fireworks Lead To Panic, Theater Evacuation

A marriage proposal involving fireworks resulted in panic and the evacuation of a nearby theater.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.