Fireworks Used For Marriage Proposal Spur Theater Evacuation In New Jersey
|
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
Fireworks Used For Marriage Proposal Spur Theater Evacuation In New Jersey
A man who set off fireworks near a Monmouth County movie theater as his friend made a marriage proposal created panic among moviegoers who mistook the fireworks for gunshots.
Katie Johnston reports.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|HOWELL, N.J. (AP) — A man who set off fireworks near a movie theater as his friend made a marriage...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBS 2
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources