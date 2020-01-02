Fireworks Used For Marriage Proposal Spur Theater Evacuation In New Jersey 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:26s - Published Fireworks Used For Marriage Proposal Spur Theater Evacuation In New Jersey A man who set off fireworks near a Monmouth County movie theater as his friend made a marriage proposal created panic among moviegoers who mistook the fireworks for gunshots. Katie Johnston reports.

