Midmorning With Aundrea -January 2, 2020 (Part 1) [ENCORE PRESENTATION]

Bless you - you and others who are allergic to cats.

But researchers say a medical breakthrough that involves a vaccine given to cats..

Could actually keep allergic people from sneezing.

Cindy pom has the latest.

Christiane panis usually wears a mask when she combs her cat's fur&.

She's áthatá allergic.

When i cough, it's terrible, day and night, for six months.

It's unbearable.

Nat sound her beloved "bisous"&.nam after the french word for kiss&has kept her company in her london home& for ten years.

What does your cat mean to you?

Well she means everything to me.

I love her dearly and i would be devastated if i have to give her away.

That's exactly what her doctors suggest because of her severe reactions.

But now - swiss researchers say they've developed a vaccine given to cats that could stop allergies in people.

We are actually really confident that it does what it's supposed to do.

The zurich-based company hypopet has been working on the hypocat vaccine since 2013&it works by neutralizing the allergens inside the cat.

The company says the vaccine has worked on all 54 cats it tested.

How safe is the vaccine for the cat?

So far we have no seen any signs of abnormalities in the cat.

And we have done specific studies looking at safety in young cats.

You would get the cat vaccinated with this vaccine?

Oh yes 100%, 100% i would do that.

But panis may have to wait awhile.

The company still needs to get american and european regulators on board and hopes to bring the product to market by 2022.

Cindy pom, cbs news, london.

It is important to note that if the vaccine comes to market, it will treat individual cats but will not prevent allergy suffers from having allergic reactions to all cats in consumer news, cars are becoming more and more high tech.

But some of the most impressive gadgets and infotainment systems are the most problematic.

Kenneth craig went to consumer reports which is out with its list of most reliable brands, to see which are consistently problem free.

"out here on th track" jake fisher took us for a spin on consumer reports' test track..

He's a professional car tester, behind the wheel of a lexus..

Which the magazine ranked this year's most áreliableá brand.

How important do you think reliability is for consumers when they're thinking about the next car they're going to purchase?

Jake: we do surveys all the time and usally that's right there at the top.

Along with lexus..

Toyota and mazda remained at the top this year... consistently free of the problems that often bring drivers in for repairs.

Is the trim coming off?

Is the transmission malfunctioning?

Is the engine leaving you stranded?

The annual survey ranked 30 brands.

Dodge was the only american brand to crack the top 10 - at number 8.

Engines, mechanical systems, suspensions - all of that stuff really is lasting longer.

The problem is, all of this electronics we see in these cars that's where were seeing a lot of problems. that was the case for cadillac.

Troubles with its infotainment and computer systems... helped drag it to last place.

"we'r surrounded by video screens.

// so imagine if this video screen goes away, it's just about the radio - i may not be able to adjust my climate control - or have a rear view camera.

But those problems didn't seem to trip up lexus... fisher says..

Proving it is possible to have high tech cars and still be reliable.

Kenneth craig, cbs news, colchester connecticut.

For most of us, the holiday season is filled with warmth and good cheer.

But there are some grinches who take advantage of the giving spirit.

Nick mcgill warns us about holiday scams. its thatús special giving time of year..

When millions give their time and money to those who need it most..and this year..it comes with a warning ' thereús no shortage of creativity of those people when it comes to how to trick you' its estimated a third of all charitable giving is done between thanksgiving and new years ..and scammers want as much of that as possible... tim manaiscalo with the bbb says a common way they target people is through fake websites, and phone scams. ' theyúre very good at playing with your emotions thinking that youúre doing something thatús good, and in fact, its going to some purpose that you donút want it to.'

Maniscalo says the best way to prevent yourself from becoming a victim is to do your homework.

.make sure the websites you visit are secure, and look to places like give.org to make sure charities are legit.

' you want to do your research, you want to make sure that charity that youúre giving to is the right charity, that its not a fake website, and that their mission aligns with where you want your money to go.'

Thereús also other holiday concerns ' youúre going to spend more, and theyúre going to be more aggressive in this time.'

Financial adviser mike reeves says its also important to protect yourself during holiday shopping season ..opting to use credit cards over debit cards because debit cards have an increased burden of fraud proof... and for the most security ..

Using third party apps like apple pay, google pay, or pay pal ' they have some additional technology thatús going to allow them to verify the purchase in a way that the credit card cant be verified..and nobody can steal the numbers of your credit card if you use it or thereús some type of paper form involved.'

Reeves says its also its important to keep a close eye on your accounts and consider changing your passwords this time of year.... as scammers are constantly finding new ways to steal your information.

' its great if you can use some form of @ sign, or underscore in the middle of the password or someplace random, something that someone cant go on facebook and see the name of your dog or children and hack you that way.'

In the end the holidays can be a wonderful..but its better to be safe than sorry.

Nick mcgill cbs4 news.

It it is the time of the year when packages are delivered for the holidays.

And in some areas, amazon hires contract drivers to make those deliveries.

An ongoing investigation by pro-publica and buzzfeed news found those drivers have been involved in more than 60 crashes causing injuries or death since june 2015.

Amazon estimates it will have about 50- thousand delivery vehicles on the road during the holidays.

Mola lenghi looked at how the contractor vehicles are overseen.

Jennie kamin - amazon delivery crashes - kennedy family ek 19;57;42;00 the backseat was sort of pushed up into the front seat, and her car seat was tilted and i couldn't get her out that way track 1 chad and ellen kennedy's 10- month old daughter gabrielle was killed in january when a delivery driver hit ellen's car.

Jennie kamin - amazon delivery crashes - kennedy family19;57;42;00 ellen my eyes went back to the rear-view mirror and that was when i just saw the headlights.

// track 2 according to the propublica buzzfeed news investigation from september, the driver was hauling packages for an amazon subcontractor.

Those contractors are often liable if there's an accident - ánotá amazon.

11;45;02;15 tc really serious things that go wrong with these deliveries, it's never amazon's problem.

Amazon has actually sued to enforce the terms of these agreements.

Track 3 propublica senior reporter patricia callahan says, despite avoiding liability, amazon has a tight grip on the day-to- day.

The company can even tell drivers to turn left or right on a particular route a cam trish intv 1 11;43;31;17 tc- // amazon knows where they are on the road, it's telling them the order in which they can deliver each package// there's a dispatcher in an amazon warehouse that can check on their progress and call them and say, where are you why isn't it there?

Track 4 through work orders, callahan found that amazon requires 999 out of 1,000 deliveries to arrive on time.

Amazon refuted that claim and said while they have expectations of their drivers, there are no quotas.

11;49;23;19 a- the drivers overwhelmingly talked about the pressure that's on them.

// drivers talked about urinating in bottles because they don't have time to stop and use a bathroom.

Track 5 callahan says the driver who hit ellen kennedy said he was feeling pressured that day because he was running behind, but the contractor who employed him refuted that.

In an exclusive interview with cbs news, dave clark, senior vice president of worldwide operations at amazon said safety comes first.

22;20;01;23 clark: we're focused on background and driving check to make sure that the people we put in the vehicle come from a place of good driving record, a good safety record before they ever get into the vehicle and then we train them before they ever hit the road.

Track 6 clark highlihted the technology they use to monitor drivers' actions as an added safety net.

But sometimes, clark said, accidents happen.

22:19:29 clark: when you drive 800 million miles there will be accidents, unfortunately.

Our focus is how you deduce those.

How do we get our routing to ensure that we are putting people in conditioners to where they're not having to back out of neighborhoods, not having to make as many left hand turns, really not having to rush through the course the day.

Track 7 as for the kennedys - the father told us they settled in a suit with the contractor, but they insist no dollar amount could quell their grief.

20;08;10;22 chad: // there's no price on my daughter life.

But if i could save another family from this tragedy...that's the reason why i want to talk to people.

'cause, nobody should have to deal with the pain that we dealt with.

He here's another blast from the past.

Sixty years ago, t-v audiences entered 'the twilight zone' for the very first time.

Chris martinez takes a look back on the iconic cbs show and its lasting legacy on television.

Nats&music in the fall of 1959 - television viewers were taken to a dimension as vast and timeless as infinity& nats&"your nex stop, the twilight zone" six decades later - 'the twilight zone' remains one of tv's most impactful shows.

Nats&"what i the name of everything holy is going on?"

"twilight zon was basically the first television genre series and i think it was the forerunner to a lot of things&" dan holloway is variety magazine's executive editor for tv.

He says the program created by rod serling - which used tales of science fiction to confront many social issues of the time - still remains relevant today.

"when you g back and look at that program again, it's really fascinating how well it still resonates."

'the original twilight zone aired on cbs for five seasons beginning in 1959& but that was far from its only run."

Nats&music the show would be resurrected three more times - in the 80's, early 2000's and, most recently áthis year& on cbs all access.

Nats&peele: "he'll have t take a dark detour."

Jordan peele serves as both executive producer and host.

He spoke about the show on cbs sunday morning...and how, like the original, this version is using storytelling to confront modern hot button issues from guns to racial profiling.

"when th audience is brought into an engaging story that sets their imagination going... that they'll be left afterwards to think about what it's about."

The show's creators promise to bring fans even further in to 'twilight zone' in the reboot's second season - which should arrive sometime next year.

Chris martinez, cbs news, los angeles in honor of the show's anniversary, cbs home entertainment will be showing 6 digitally restored episodes of the original twilight zone in more than 600 theaters across the country.

