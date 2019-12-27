Hugh Jackman mouring 'influential' acting coach following boxing day death

Hugh Jackman is mourning his former acting coach Lisle Jones, who died on Boxing Day last year in Melbourne , Australia aged 89.



Recent related videos from verified sources Two moose out for a Boxing Day stroll in Alberta Two moose out for a Boxing Day stroll in Alberta Credit: Pelmorex Media Duration: 00:31Published 3 days ago This is What the Royal Family Does on Boxing Day For Americans, the holidays seem to start to wind down after Christmas Day, but the British also celebrate Boxing Day. And here’s how the royal family spends the day. Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez.. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:59Published 6 days ago