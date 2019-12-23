'Friends' No Longer Streaming on Netflix

'Friends' won't be there for you on Netflix in 2020.

The popular sitcom was removed from the streaming platform at midnight on Dec.

31, 2019.

'Friends' spent the past five years on Netflix.

And the show won't be able to stream again until May 2020.

All 236 episodes of 'Friends' will be available exclusively on HBO Max when it launches in the spring.

HBO agreed to a five-year, $426 million deal to secure exclusive streaming rights to the sitcom.

Netflix paid $30 million to secure the streaming rights to 'Friends' in 2015.

And spent another $100 million to keep the show through the end of 2019.

HBO Max will cost $14.99 per month when it debuts in May 2020