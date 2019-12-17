Global  

Zookeepers at London Zoo take an annual stocktake of all animals

Zookeepers at London Zoo take an annual stocktake of all animals

Zookeepers at London Zoo take an annual stocktake of all animals

The new year at ZSL London Zoo in Regent's Park means that a stock take needs to be done to make sure all the animals' weight and measurements are recorded.
Zookeepers at London Zoo take an annual stocktake of all animals

The new year at ZSL London Zoo in Regent's Park means that a stock take needs to be done to make sure all the animals' weight and measurements are recorded.

Filmed today (January 2), the footage shows penguins, lions, spiders, snails and monkeys being recorded so the data can be shared with other zoos.




