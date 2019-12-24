Global  

Nick Gordon, Former Boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead at 30

Nick Gordon, Former Boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead at 30

Nick Gordon, Former Boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead at 30

Nick Gordon, Former Boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead at 30.

Gordon's death was confirmed by his attorney, Joe Habachy.

... it's been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential, Joe Habachy, Attorney of Nick Gordon, via CNN.

Habachy did not reveal the specific cause of death.

Bobbi Kristina Brown was the daughter of pop icon Whitney Houston.

Gordon was found negligible for Brown's death in 2016.

Brown died after being in a coma for six months.

She had been found unresponsive in a bathtub.

From the age of 12, Gordon was raised alongside Brown by Houston.

Following Houston's death in 2012, Brown and Gordon's relationship became public.

This is a tragic end to Nick's troubled life, Randy Kessler, Former Attorney for Nick Gordon, via CNN
