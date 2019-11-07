Global  

Greyhound Offers Free Bus Tickets Home To Runaway Kids

Greyhound Offers Free Bus Tickets Home To Runaway Kids

Greyhound Offers Free Bus Tickets Home To Runaway Kids

Young people who have run away from home but want to return can hop on a Greyhound bus for free to reunite with their family.

Katie Johnston reports.
Greyhound offers free bus tickets home to runaway kids

Bus company partners with National Runaway Safeline in giving a lift to young people wishing to go...
CBS News


