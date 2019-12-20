New year brings no end to French rail strikes 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:14s - Published New year brings no end to French rail strikes Strikes by French transport workers against government reforms to the pensions system continued into the new year entering their 29th day on Thursday, beating a previous record for a strike over consecutive days at rail company the SNCF set in 1986. Emer McCarthy reports.

