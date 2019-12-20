Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

New year brings no end to French rail strikes

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
New year brings no end to French rail strikes

New year brings no end to French rail strikes

Strikes by French transport workers against government reforms to the pensions system continued into the new year entering their 29th day on Thursday, beating a previous record for a strike over consecutive days at rail company the SNCF set in 1986.

Emer McCarthy reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

A milestone for French rail strikes: 29th day of walkouts

PARIS (AP) — With 29 straight days of walkouts, French rail strikes against government plans to...
Seattle Times - Published

France transportation strike reaches new milestone

French rail strikes against government plans to reform France's retirement system marked a new...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

kinshasaweb

🇨🇩✌🏾« Papa avait dit le peuple d’abord »✌🏾🇨🇩 New year brings no end to French rail strikes : https://t.co/yWPpu7YQWm via @ReutersTV 1 day ago

SusEsq

Susie Cirilli RT @Reuters: The new year brings no respite for French rail passengers as workers' strike enters its 29th day https://t.co/iSaK2DNIlI 2 days ago

AceDailyNews

#AceNewsReport The new year brings no respite for French rail passengers as workers' strike enters its 29th day… https://t.co/jkpFyZPsrz 2 days ago

Reuters

Reuters The new year brings no respite for French rail passengers as workers' strike enters its 29th day https://t.co/iSaK2DNIlI 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Macron breaks silence on pension protests in France [Video]President Macron breaks silence on pension protests in France

Four weeks of protests on pension reforms have crippled rail systems and services in France.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:38Published

New Renault CLIO - Exterior design presentation [Video]New Renault CLIO - Exterior design presentation

Renault presented the All-New Clio, the fifth generation of the automotive icon. To date some 15 million units of the Renault Clio have been sold since it was launched in 1990 and it has become Groupe..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.