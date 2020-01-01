Global  

Jazz legend and Schoolhouse Rock singer Jack Sheldon dies at 88

Jazz legend and Schoolhouse Rock singer Jack Sheldon dies at 88

Jazz legend and Schoolhouse Rock singer Jack Sheldon dies at 88

Jazz great Jack Sheldon, known for his work on "The Merv Griffin Show" and "Schoolhouse Rock!," has died.

Jack Sheldon, Jazz Trumpeter and ‘Schoolhouse Rock’ Singer, Dies at 88

Jack Sheldon, a jazz trumpeter who had a career as a TV performer in the 1960s and ’70s and sang...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



