Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Potter wants to keep Jahanbakhsh

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:44s - Published < > Embed
Potter wants to keep Jahanbakhsh

Potter wants to keep Jahanbakhsh

Graham Potter says he has no plans to allow Brighton's record signing Alireza Jahanbakhsh to leave the club in the January transfer window.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Albion boss Graham Potter says Jahanbakhsh is getting better all the time

MAN of the moment Alireza Jahanbakhsh has been told he is getting better all the time The Iran...
The Argus - Published

Alireza Jahanbakhsh has not spoken to Graham Potter about future

Alireza Jahanbakhsh says he has not spoken to head coach Graham Potter about his future.
The Argus - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

skysportsbhafc

Sky Sports: Brighton & Hove Albion Graham Potter says he has no plans to allow Alireza Jahanbakhsh to leave Brighton in the January transfer window.… https://t.co/jn3uN6fOWH 1 hour ago

JoshuaOMahoney

joshy boy Alireza Jahanbakhsh did not score his first goal for Brighton against Chelsea, he scored it against Bournemouth las… https://t.co/wDdBGiy8ME 2 hours ago

sntcor

Sports News Today Potter wants to keep Jahanbakhsh at Brighton https://t.co/ybsN0WQHjw https://t.co/CMgbWzgql9 2 hours ago

sportingnewsww

sporting news Graham Potter says he has no plans to allow Brighton's record signing Alireza Jahanbakhsh to leave the club in the… https://t.co/IVNihnr33N 2 hours ago

FWPBrighton

FWP Brighton & Hove Albion NEWS: Potter wants to keep Jahanbakhsh at Brighton (via Sky Sports) https://t.co/jRixDmibVk 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Potter pleased with Jahanbakhsh's goal [Video]Potter pleased with Jahanbakhsh's goal

Brighton boss Graham Potter says he's delighted with Potter pleased with Alireza Jahanbakhsh's contribution and work ethic for the Seagulls as the Iranian winger bagged his first Premier..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.