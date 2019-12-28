Potter wants to keep Jahanbakhsh 48 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:44s - Published Potter wants to keep Jahanbakhsh Graham Potter says he has no plans to allow Brighton's record signing Alireza Jahanbakhsh to leave the club in the January transfer window.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Albion boss Graham Potter says Jahanbakhsh is getting better all the time MAN of the moment Alireza Jahanbakhsh has been told he is getting better all the time The Iran...

The Argus - Published 12 hours ago



Alireza Jahanbakhsh has not spoken to Graham Potter about future Alireza Jahanbakhsh says he has not spoken to head coach Graham Potter about his future.

The Argus - Published 3 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Sky Sports: Brighton & Hove Albion Graham Potter says he has no plans to allow Alireza Jahanbakhsh to leave Brighton in the January transfer window.… https://t.co/jn3uN6fOWH 1 hour ago joshy boy Alireza Jahanbakhsh did not score his first goal for Brighton against Chelsea, he scored it against Bournemouth las… https://t.co/wDdBGiy8ME 2 hours ago Sports News Today Potter wants to keep Jahanbakhsh at Brighton https://t.co/ybsN0WQHjw https://t.co/CMgbWzgql9 2 hours ago sporting news Graham Potter says he has no plans to allow Brighton's record signing Alireza Jahanbakhsh to leave the club in the… https://t.co/IVNihnr33N 2 hours ago FWP Brighton & Hove Albion NEWS: Potter wants to keep Jahanbakhsh at Brighton (via Sky Sports) https://t.co/jRixDmibVk 3 hours ago