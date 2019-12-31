Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ronstadt Compares Trump To Hitler and Calls Mexicans "The New Jews"

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:02s - Published < > Embed
Ronstadt Compares Trump To Hitler and Calls Mexicans "The New Jews"

Ronstadt Compares Trump To Hitler and Calls Mexicans "The New Jews"

Aging musical legend Linda Ronstadt joined CNN&apos;s Anderson Cooper and compared Pres.

Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler, America to Nazi Germany, and said that “the Mexicans are the new Jews.”

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Linda Ronstadt compares Trump to Hitler, says Mexicans 'are the new Jews'

Music icon Linda Ronstadt blasted President Trump, comparing him to Adolf Hitler and claiming that...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •MediaiteRIA Nov.



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.