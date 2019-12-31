Ronstadt Compares Trump To Hitler and Calls Mexicans "The New Jews" 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:02s - Published Ronstadt Compares Trump To Hitler and Calls Mexicans "The New Jews" Aging musical legend Linda Ronstadt joined CNN's Anderson Cooper and compared Pres. Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler, America to Nazi Germany, and said that “the Mexicans are the new Jews.”